KRCB paid $12M for San Mateo station

Sonoma County’s public broadcasting TV station is taking over a South Bay public television station in order to broaden its reach across the Bay Area’s nine counties.

According to Board Chair, Eric McHenry, “Now more than ever it is critical that we protect public broadcasting to assure that our communities have reliable and trustworthy news and information.” We have had a deep and satisfying and a long relationship with KCSM and the potential loss of this vital Northern California resource was unacceptable.”

KRCB’s President and CEO, Nancy Dobbs says, “KCSM’s legacy of 53 years of service to the Bay Area will endure and be extended by the partnership with KRCB. Many in the community, including the board of KCSM were dismayed when it appeared that the station would go off the air. In this happy turn of events, KRCB is able to assure that this essential asset will be preserved.” The combined stations will cover the entire Bay Area with free over the air non-commercial programming and also be available throughout the area via cable and satellite.

The San Mateo County Community College District owns KCSM television. It also owns and operates jazz station KCSM FM but this is not a part of this purchase. KRCB’s success in the recent FCC spectrum auction has allowed KRCB to make this winning bid to rescue this historic broadcast station.

Pending approval of the Federal Communications Commission.