‘Just Between Friends’ mega kids’ event

By: Irene Hilsendager

The North Bay Just Between Friends in Santa Rosa is NorCal’s largest children’s clothing and gear marketplace. This mega event is held twice a year in the Sonoma County Fairgrounds.

Many items are gently used and ready for a new home but others still have price tags attached. You will find many clothes, games, DVD’s, car seats, baby carriers, strollers, sporting equipment, maternity clothes and much more.

Most clothes are recycled and ready to go to the dumps. In this day and age why would anyone put more things in the dump grounds? You can go on line and even get instructions how you may crochet rugs by cutting up old jeans. Or pass on to neighbors or churches that give children’s things to their parishioners. During this interview, eight storage units were chucked full with clothes for all ages, toys and other useful items and ready to be donated.

Jennifer and Matt Hundley have found a way to salvage and sell and donate to those who find it difficult to outfit children when the budget is extremely small. Matt was a 20/30 club member and saw how many clothes that were in excellent shape were being discarded.

Matt and Jennifer knew the high cost of raising a family in the bay area and that is why they started Just Between Friends in the north bay with the idea of making it easy to sell and buy items at the north bay mega kids’ event March 7-10.

Go to jbfnorthbay.eventbrite.com for tickets or get in touch with the Hundley’s at 707-456-7523 or jenniferhundley@jbfsale.com.

If you have children, this event is a must attend. Go the first day for the best items but be prepared to elbow your way through the Black Friday style crowds. The last day of the sale is always on a Sunday and everything is 50 percent off. The four-day event will be held at 1350 Bennett Valley Rd., Santa Rosa.