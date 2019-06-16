Junior League presenting Ride-a-Rig

The Junior League of Napa-Sonoma is presenting the fourth annual Ride-a-Rig community event Sun., June 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lyttle Cow Palace, Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. JLNS has expanded the siren-free period to the first two hours of this year’s event for those with sensory sensitivities.

Children and families are encouraged to get up close to rigs of first responders and community vehicles, such as patrol vehicles, racecars, big semi-trucks, the local bookmobile, fire trucks, a helicopter and many other hands-on-experiences.

The Junior League is proud to provide a low-cost family friendly event for the community. All proceeds will support the Junior League’s volunteer work including the GLOW girls’ empowerment program, membership on the Sonoma County Human Trafficking Task Force, leadership development for the member and ongoing community improvement projects.

Tickets to attend the event are $7 and can be purchased online at www.JLNS.org. For more information, call 707-545-5567.