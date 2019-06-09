June is Elder Abuse Awareness month

In recognition of a serious and growing crisis in California, Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, announced the Senate has approved a resolution designating June as Elder and Dependent Adult Abuse Awareness month.

“Sadly, not a day goes by without reports of horrific cases of abuse or exploitation of the elderly or adults with disabilities,” Sen. Dodd said. “Recognizing the pervasive nature of this problem as well as the warning signs is a key step toward prevention.”

Elderly and disabled adults face a constellation of abuse including physical, mental, financial, pharmaceutical or medical — any one of which could restrict their ability to protect themselves, to report to authorities or to testify against perpetrators. The situation is worsened by the fact that one in eight people over 65 have Alzheimer’s disease, making them more vulnerable. One in two people with dementia experience some form of abuse. Abuse of developmentally disabled adults is also staggering.

“We cannot allow abuse against our most vulnerable people to go unnoticed,” Sen. Dodd said. “It is my hope that with greater recognition and awareness, we will end this shameful problem.”