June 30 deadline to take county older adult services survey

June 30 marks the final day that Sonoma County residents can offer input on future programs and services for older adults, seniors, persons with disabilities and caregivers by completing the Senior Needs Assessment Survey in English or Spanish. Their input will guide the new plan of action and program funding priorities for the Sonoma County Area Agency on Aging2020-2024 Area Plan.

Residents can take the anonymous Area Agency on Aging (AAA) survey online or on paper in Spanish or English:

•Online in English: www.research.net/r/SoCo_AAA19

Online in Spanish: www.research.net/r/SoCo_AAA19_Esp

•Paper copies are available at senior centers and locations where older adults access services, or by request from the AAA at (707) 565-5950. Mail completed surveys to the AAA in the envelope provided at no cost.

The anonymous survey asks residents to rate topics of most and least concern in areas such as housing, transportation, remaining safely at home, and caregiving. Residents can also identify concerns about aging, including physical and mental health and quality of life, and to indicate where help is needed in areas such as care management, household help and managing medications. It also gathers demographics about residents who complete the survey to identify concerns that need special attention for services and support.

With the oversight of its community Advisory Council, the Sonoma County Area Agency on Aging makes recommendations to the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors regarding the needs of older and disabled adults and their caregivers. To help define the needs of older and disabled adults and their caregivers, the Area Agency on Aging publishes an Area Plan and Community Report every four years.