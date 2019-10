Faith Harvey, senior at Rancho Cotate High School, jumps for a big hit during their game against the Ukiah Wildcats at the Nor-Cal Invitational Volleyball Tournament. Rancho hosted the 16 teams for the tournament. The Lady Cougars played four matches, they won two matches and lost two. Rancho’s next home game is Tues., Oct. 15 against Healdsburg High School.

Photo by Jane Peleti