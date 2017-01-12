July 1967: From council to a full-time Cotati gig

By: Irene Hilsendager

Did You Know?

Stanley C. Olsson was given $9,600 a year for a position with Cotati. The Cotati City Council created the position of Public Works Superintendent, appointed Olsson to the position and accepted his resignation from the council, all within 15 minutes’ time, at the Thursday night regular meeting. Olsson’s letter of resignation asked for an effective date of July 15, on the same date that he will begin the $801 per month public works job.

Action on these matters began with the introduction of the first of two agenda items both bearing the title “Resolution Amending classification of Salary Plan in Accordance with Ordinance No. 46 of the City of Cotati.” This being the first, it passed quickly by vote of four councilmen with Olsson abstaining, added additional classifications and salary range for position in city employment. Ranges 36 through 39 with five steps to each range. Attendant salaries were listed from a low of $718 for 36A to a high of $1,046 for 39E. The reason for this resolution was given by Jessie Farrell, Clerk-Administrator, as being “In order to have a higher classification than we had.”

After Mayor Oliver Chadwick had remarked that he thought the matter had been discussed briefly before and the resolution was passed.

The second identically titled item turned out to be the creation of the Public Works Superintendent position to start at the 38 Level A.

This action took place immediately by asking the council members, “seeing that we have established this superintendent position, do you want to recommend a Public Works Superintendent?”

Councilman Herbert Winter asked, “Is it legal to do it tonight?” The answer was yes according to City Attorney Edward Dermott. Winter then continued, “Of all the applications we have, I recommend Mr. Olsson.”

Some confusion arose, because at that point Olsson was still a councilman and could not be appointed. The phrase “effective upon his resignation from the council” was suggested; then Olsson’s letter of resignation was read and accepted. After this, Councilman Lloyd Draper moved to appoint him to the position and all voted in favor with Olsson abstaining.

Chadwick pointed out that all salary raises would be retroactive to July 1, “all that we have discussed in budget sessions,”

Meanwhile the council has thirty days in which to appoint a replacement for Olsson; otherwise the matter will revert to election, warned Dermott.

In an ordinance introduced prior to Olsson’s shift of status will cause another change in city positions if it passes after the second reading and public hearing, scheduled for the council’s next regular meeting.

The ordinance would create the new position of City Administrator, eliminating that of Clerk-Administrator. With the change in title would go new powers and duties: in law enforcement, in authority over other city employees, in the right of hiring and firing and in the duty of recommending to the council such reorganization of city departments as seem to be in the interest of the city.