June 2, 2018
Julia Guerrero

May 25, 2018

The United States Coast Guard Academy recently announced that Julia Guerrero from Rohnert Park, Ca. has been recognized for superior academic achievement and leadership potential.

Guerrero who attended Rancho Cotate High School and just finished a year at the Naval Academy Prepatory School in Newport, Rohde Island, has accepted an appointment to attend the Coast Guard Academy and will be sworn-in as a member of the Class of 2022, July 2, 2018.

The United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut is an accredited college educating future Coast Guard officers. The smallest of our nation’s five military service academies, the Coast Guard Academy’s Corps of Cadets represents the nation’s best and brightest students, ready to serve and lead their country.

Admission to the Coast Guard Academy is highly competitive and fewer than 400 appointments are offered annually from a pool of over 2,200 applicants. Cadets receive a full tuition scholarship and monthly stipend for five- year service commitment to the Coast Guard upon graduation. All graduates receive a Bachelor of Science degree and are guaranteed a position of leadership as a commissioned officer in the United States Coast Guard.

Julia is the daughter of Michael and Mimi Guerrero of Rohnert Park, California.