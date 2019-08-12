Judgment barring citizenship question

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra issued a statement after a U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California issued a judgment in accordance with the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in June permanently barring the Trump Administration from adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census:

“This judgement closes the door on any further attempts to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census – once and for all,” said Attorney General Becerra. “Now it’s time to get to work to ensure a thorough and accurate count takes place next year. We strongly encourage everyone to participate in the 2020 census.”