Jones receives proclamation

By: Irene Hilsendager

Tues. evening, May 14 at the beginning of the Rohnert Park Council meeting, a special moment took place for the 2019 Miss Sonoma County. The vice mayor, Joe Callinan, issued a proclamation of recognition to Rhiannon Jones, from the City of Rohnert Park.

The platform of Rhiannon is sexual assault awareness, reporting and recovery and she is extremely excited to be in the Sonoma County Pride parade.

Jones is the 73rd Miss Sonoma County, attending Sonoma State University, and majoring in dance along with belonging to the SSU riding team.

Since her crowning of being Miss Sonoma County, Rhiannon been present to about 40 appearances around the county. She has attended many community events, ribbon cuttings and just being a junior youth advocate.

Jones still has one year of college and after graduation, she will attend school again to receive her Master of Art degree and teaching credentials. Her later plans will be to be an educator and adores the kindergarten age of children.

Jones will go on to compete in the Miss California competition held in Fresno at the end of June.