Eric Jones has gone for an off track excursion and mowed the grass that is caught in his grill. June 21 to the 23 will see the star drivers of the Monster Energy Nascar Cup Series come to Sonoma Raceway for the 31st consecutive year. For the first time since 1997 the drivers will race on the full 12 turn 2.52-mile track using the famed downhill Carousel turn 6 for the scheduled 90 lap race. No Nascar Cup driver currently racing in the series has ever driven a Nascar Cup race car on the full course. Martin Truex Jr. won last year’s race. This is the 50th anniversary of the opening of the track, then known as Sears Point Raceway and in celebration of that milestone in addition to the track changes for the Cup cars there will be activities throughout the weekend. The track has released a book chronicling the 50-year history of the track with photos of all the different types of racing that has taken place at the Sonoma County track.

Photo by Cliff Mills