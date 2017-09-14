Joint Walk-a-Thon fundraiser, Sept. 29

John Reed and Waldo Rohnert Elementary schools are having a joint Walk-a-Thon fundraiser to help the schools increase the sense of school community and to help support the educational programs. Financial assistance is being requested towards the Walk-a-Thon.

The Walk-a-Thon will be held Friday, September 29 at John Reed Elementary. The theme will be “School Pride with Every Stride.” Students will be participating in the walk with their classmates and learn what it means to demonstrate pride for their community.

John Reed and Waldo Rohnert Elementary schools are two of the oldest schools in Rohnert Park and over 85%of the student population participates in the free or reduced lunch program. Your generous donation will provide over 500 students with t-shirts. If you have questions, please call Nikki Boccaleoni at 707-792-4830.