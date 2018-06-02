Community
June 2, 2018
Join the Sonoma-County Neighborhood Food Project

  • Free food items including fresh fruit and vegetables will be given out this summer. Photo courtesy of County of Sonoma

June 1, 2018

In early July, with the support of the community leaders, full bags of food will begin arriving at the Redwood Empire Food Bank (REFB) as part of the Sonoma County Neighborhood Food Project (SCFP). Help launch this exciting project by becoming a volunteer neighborhood coordinator. Get to know your neighbors and unite in the fight against hunger, recruit food donors, collect bags of non-perishable groceries from your immediate community and deliver donations directly to the REFB.

The SCNFP will help provide a steady, year-round supply of healthy groceries for local families facing hunger and neighborhood coordinators are vital to its success. Inspire your friends and neighbors in taking action against hunger, sign up to become a neighborhood coordinator.

Nourish your community when you donate to the REFB. For every dollar donated, two healthy meals are provided to the neighbors in need. For more information call 707-523-7900 or go on line at refb.org.