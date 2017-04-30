By: Mickey Zeldes

What are you doing this summer? Actually for the next six months? Looking for a way to put your love of animals to good use? Have a couple hours free each week? We need you! Come join our team of life-saving animal lovers by volunteering at the shelter. Whatever your skill level we have a job for you.

Love dogs but aren’t very physically strong? Come read to them! Having positive experiences in their kennels help make their stay here more pleasant. It also teaches them to relax and present well when the adopting public comes through; who would want to bring home the dog flinging himself at the kennel door and acting out of control? We’re working on a lot of new kennel enrichment practices to help the dogs stay sane while waiting for their new homes. Of course they do enjoy their time outside and going for walks too.

Did you know that cats should have two 10-15 minute sessions of interactive play each day? It helps to relieve stress and boredom and mimics their natural life cycle to some small degree. We certainly don’t have enough staff to spend that kind of time with each of our feline guests. Thank goodness for our awesome cat cuddlers. Sure it’s hard work – but someone has to play with these cats!

Have any computer skills? We need help with data entry – there’s always paperwork in a business, right? Assist our volunteer coordinator with tracking volunteers’ hours and scheduling. Assist our vet tech with our busy foster program – tracking who’s next for follow-up appointments, inputting treatments in the computer and more.

Are you a creative writer? Help showcase our adoptable animals with fun, upbeat and creative descriptions – something that would make people want to come meet them! Help with press releases and other publicity for upcoming events. In fact, we need people to help at these events too! Are you a people person? Work the shelter’s adoption desk or assist at outreach events and feel the joy when you help a family find their new BFF. There’s nothing more satisfying than convincing someone to take the time to get to know a shy cat that would be perfect in their home. We love match-making – do you?

Don’t forget our bunnies! They crave daily attention and playtime. Our monthly Bunny Days, where we set up the rabbits outside and invite the public to come interact with them, are very popular. Our Bunny Boutique does a brisk business and so does the Bunny Nail Salon! We could definitely use an extra pair of hands to help out.

As you can see there are a lot of different ways that you could get involved. The only requirement is that you are at least 18 years- old and can make a regular weekly commitment. Come find out more at a one-hour orientation Saturday, April 29 at 10 a.m. in the shelter lobby. We are located at 301 J. Rogers Lane, off Redwood Drive (by the Costco). No harm in at least learning more…. right? After all, what else are you doing this summer?

Upcoming Events:

Registration for our popular Kidz ‘n Critters summer camp program for students in 2nd-7th grades is now open. $125 per camper/$25 sibling discount for a one-week fun camp experience. Each session is M-F, 8:30-1:00 and includes a camp T-shirt.

Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.