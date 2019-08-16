Join CASA of So. Co.’s commitment to helping victims of child abuse

Anytime a child is abused or neglected, it’s a tragedy – one that all too often scars victims for a lifetime.

Studies have shown that foster children are more likely to struggle in school, have run-ins with law enforcement, experience homelessness or abuse drugs or alcohol. Research also shows that abused children are more apt to grow up to abuse their own kids.

At CASA of Sonoma County, we help foster children heal so they can live happier, safer lives. Our CASA volunteers – Court Appointed Special Advocates – make sure foster kids don’t get lost in the overburdened legal and social service systems or languish in unsupportive foster homes. CASA volunteers stay with children until their court case is closed and the child is placed in a safe, permanent home.

We invite our community to learn more about the work we do and consider becoming a CASA volunteer. Juvenile court officials have identified an additional 50 youth who need advocates and CASA is appealing to Sonoma County residents to volunteer. If you care and have about 10 hours a month to spend, being a CASA can be a very gratifying work. A CASA is a powerful voice in a child’s life. Executive Director, Millie Gilson, states that there are approximately 187 volunteers, and hopes to recruit another 35 with the next training.

The Fall Volunteer Training, which takes place over three and a half days begins Thurs., Sept. 19, from 9:30-1:30, then runs from Tues., Sept. 24 through Thurs., Sept. 26, from 8:30-5 p.m. Classes are held at CASA’s office at the Los Guilicos complex near Oakmont in Santa Rosa. For more information and to sign up for the CASA training, contact Millie Gilson at 707-565-6375 or info@sonomacasa.org.

Working together, we can end abuse and neglect so that every foster child has a chance to thrive. To find out more about CASA of Sonoma County visit us online at www.sonomacasa.org or call us at 707-565-6375.