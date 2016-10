John Reed Elementary and Waldo Elementary schools are having a joint Walk-a-Thon fundraiser to help the schools purchase much needed playground equipment and funds for educational field trips. Waldo Rohnert PTA President Blanca Benitez is asking for donations for the event.

The Walk-a-Thon will be held on Friday, Sept. 30, at John Reed Elementary.

At the event children will be walking laps on the field while listening to a DJ and eating healthy snacks. For more information, call (707) 792-4830.