Jeremy Affeldt brings upbeat message to RP

By: Dave Williams

Former San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Jeremy Affeldt was in Rohnert Park last Saturday night as the keynote speaker for a fundraiser benefitting On Campus Ministries.

The inspirational talk by Affeldt, a devout Christian, centered around having compassion for and serving others. Those familiar with Affeldt know he is one who definitely backs up his talk with actions.

He was nominated for the Jefferson Award for Public Service in 2009 for his anti-slavery efforts and the following year he was the Giants’ nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award. One of the things that gives him the most pride is his founding of an organization known as Generation Alive, which strives to develop a new generation of young leaders committed to serving others and responding to the needs of their community.

Part of that service and what drives Affeldt is his desire to end poverty and hunger.

“When you go into a community, there’s a lot of poverty,” Affeldt said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s Bel Air, San Francisco, Napa, Lake Tahoe. There’s always wealth and always poverty. And one in six people probably don’t know where their next meal is coming from. That’s America, not a third-world country. I understand what poverty can do to a community.”

One of the ways Affeldt feels people can combat poverty is compassion. His definition of compassion?

“It’s not feeling bad for someone, it’s actually loving them,” he said. “What if we teach people to have compassion?”

Affeldt also would like the level of trust among the younger generation to increase. In fact, the lack of trust is something he truly laments.

“Trust is a big deal and we’re losing our youth because they don’t trust us,” he said. “They don’t trust authority. They trust themselves and their own peers and sometimes that’s the blind leading the blind.”

He admitted he’s harbored trust issues in the past as well, as have his teammates.

“Athletes…we don’t trust either,” he said. “We don’t trust the media, we don’t trust the fans or the general manager and sometimes we don’t trust managers. There’s a reason for that. Sometimes we’re ashamed of who we are and we hide. If someone really knew us, then we would be in trouble. For instance, I’ve got a $150 million contract and I’m never going to add up to that. That’s how athletes think.”

Those issues multiply when injuries set in and hamper an athlete’s performance. He said the fans start to boo and the media writes terrible things, and that people forget athletes are human.

“You break down…you get injuries and you can’t do it all the time,” Affeldt said.

Affeldt also is a published author, having released a book entitled “To Stir a Movement: Life, Justice, and Major League Baseball” in 2013. One of the stories in the book recounts a contract situation in 2010 where he voluntarily returned $500,000 to the Giants after discovering a clerical error.

On Campus Ministries, housed at the Sozo Student Center, is a nonprofit group in Rohnert Park whose purpose is to support the youth and college students in the community. It tries to create healthy relationships with kids during the most confusing and emotional years of their lives.

This is done through coaching, mentoring, teaching and counseling.

The On Campus Ministries board consists of Sean Sage, Linsee Sage, Rob Schuetz and Kristi Schuetz.