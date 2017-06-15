Jensyn Warren captures first career All-America Award

Sonoma State University sophomore Jensyn Warren has been selected to the 2017 Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Division II Women’s Tennis All-America Team for singles play, it was announced by the organization Thursday. Warren becomes the third student-athlete in SSU women’s tennis history to capture All-America honors. Warren, from Woodland Hills, Calif., ends the 2017 campaign ranked 16th in the nation in singles play in the final Oracle/ITA Division II Women’s Rankings, and also sixth in the West Region. She broke SSU’s single-season wins record this year, piling up 27 wins in singles play, 17 of which came in dual matches this spring. It topped the previous record of 25 set by Sara Celma back in 2014; Celma was the last to earn All-America honors for the Seawolves. Warren was 17-4 at the No. 1 position in 2017 and also compiled a 10-1 mark in tournament play this past fall, bringing home an ITA Fall Regional Singles title. The only loss before winter break came in the quarterfinal round of the ITA Oracle Cup in Arizona back in October. She was also an All-PacWest First Team selection this season. Also in the end-of-season rankings was junior Amanda Zuidema, who is ranked 16th in the West Region in singles play; she went 13-4 in singles matches this past spring.

Speak of regional rankings, the pairing of Warren and senior Jordyn Kearney ended the year ranked sixth in the West Region in doubles play. They went 15-5 at the top of the lineup, winning nine of their last 10 matches to end the year. Warren and Kearney are first and second, respectively, in SSU women’s tennis history sporting the best career doubles record; Warren has a .750 winning percentage (42-14) and Kearney with a .744 winning percentage (58-20). As a team, the Seawolves, who ended 2016-17 with a 14-7 record and earned a fifth-place finish in the PacWest Championship Tournament in April, ends the year ranked 19th in the nation and sixth in the West Region.