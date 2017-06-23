Jazzed it up with love and music

News
June 23, 2017
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Credo High School’s special day Bikes become the equalizer at UCP day camp Skate park project a possibility for parks and rec SMART and safe Nurse’s strike in Petaluma Sutton takes oath of Eagle Scout Shows are icing on the cake First Rohnert Park student to visit sister city in Japan brings back gift Get ready Cotati - water and sewer rates are rising Cotati woman pleads: consider the salamander PG&E contractors to inspect gas meters in Sonoma County Rohnert Park moves to make medication disposal easier Protestors show up, affordable housing gets closer Caps being tossed after graduation at Tech-High Rancho Cotate Graduation 2017 Now that the dust has settled, is the CRPUSD ready for the next project? Cyber tip leads to Cotati man arrested for possession of child pornography Place receives Girl Scout Gold Award. Fun after school Gift of $1,000,000 to the Sonoma County Fair Foundation Safreno, 2017 Veteran of the Year A sea of flags Nominations are now being accepted for the 2017 Employer Best Practice Awards Breakfast! RP summer camp brings pets and kids together Petaluma teachers hold one-day strike The annual Avenue of Flags May 29 at RP Community Center SSU commencement; one for the history books Problem reaching AT&T last weekend? During Rohnert Park City Council meeting protestors unexpectedly take center stage Vehicle pursuit ends with arrest of 14-year-old Ex RP public safety officer pleads no contest to sex offenses Rancho 2017 top 20 Great turnout for RPPSOA pancake breakfast to help Project Grad Gabriella stole the show Town Hall meeting A bit of Uganda A mission to help Sheriff's office releases details on SSU officer involved shooting RP to replace old trees A true celebration of ‘Cinco de Mayo’ Bunkers at Foxtail set for repairs RP man arrested for attempted murder Project Grad help in full swing CRPUSD OKs two contracts Credo gets used to new digs at SMV Richard Crane Elementary School Man busted for DUI after crashing into tree in RP New hands bring subtle changes to Sharing of the Green fundraiser A traditional dance of Japan Suspect arrested after evading a Cotati Peace Officer Shameful time in history RP rejects new self-storage facilities Engineering with Legos at the Ray Miller Community room Emiri Nomura awarded scholarship Council amends UDSP Body of missing woman found RAFD names part-time fire chief Golf Course Drive Crossing concerns may delay SMART train ‘Quiet Zones’ Shopping carts ran amok in Cotati last Saturday KRCB garners huge windfall from FCC auction Missing Penngrove woman's body found in Marin County Survey Says: Rohnert Park Residents Love City, but not Traffic Ricardo Oliva receives ‘Coach of the year’ for the Northern District Nonn expected to sue CRPUSD Credo crew marches to new home Cotati delays vote on Valparaiso Bunfest was hopping with bunny lovers Sonoma State University equestrians jump with joy on their way to Kentucky The Voice enters into 25th year Cotati-reviews midyear budget Two RP Parks getting upgrades Double Decker Lanes hosts the QubicaAMF A new look for SSU gym RP man reported missing Padre Town Center changes hands Local Tech High student chosen for Scholars program Boys and Girl Club employee arrested for child endangerment Sonoma County to take a look at immigration issue Bomb scare closes RCHS Treasurer for Rancho Cotate High Project Grad Arrested for Embezzlement Armed suspect arrested after resistance RP to conduct survey Man arrested after high-speed chase through 3 cities RP makes changes to city code for ADUs RP girl accosted while walking to school Man gets 11 years in prison for RP knife attack Man who led chase into SF caught And they're off. . . A crab feast at Community Center Taking a pie in her grill RP man busted for possession of meth Saddle Up and Ride Cotati OKs water, sewer rate study RP votes to regulate vaping CRPUSD schools now a safe haven for immigrant students Community quickly rallies for Project Grad RP adds seven to public safety Cotati votes to host shopping cart race Man arrested for attempted murder Cotati opposes SB 618 Defibrillators proving to be invaluable assets Artists ready for art show at library Reilani Peleti Rohnert Park City Council to host Town Hall meeting on May 3 Corrections Suspected explosive device at RCHS Seventh-graders in local schools to be taught CPR Graton Tribe makes good on payments Voice issues apology to school board, superintendent RP man arrested on drug possession charges Auto burglar arrested by Cotati Police

Jazzed it up with love and music

  • Patrick and Wendi Harty are seen at the end of a dance in the classy pose of days gone by. They had been dancing to tunes provided by the Jami Jamison band at the Cotati Jazz Festival. Photo by Robert Grant

By: Nolan Brough
June 23, 2017

On Saturday, the community of Cotati was able to spend their Father’s Day weekend with the sounds of the 37th annual Cotati Jazz Festival at La Plaza Park. Despite the hot weekend, (hundreds) of Sonoma County residents gathered to snap their fingers and dance to four different bands performing their own spin on the heralded genre. 

The stage hosted the SSU Contemporary Jazz Ensemble first at noon, followed by the Susan Comstock Swingtet, the Jami Jamison Band, and Peter Welker. Along with the performers, the event hosted vendors of all shapes and sizes, in addition to booths from local Sonoma County organizations, like the Green Music Center, The Bus Shoppe, Kona Ice of North Marin, Bear Republic and many others. 

The event, like many others put on by the Cotati Chamber of Commerce, is a way to offer free events while still raising money for the city with vendors and a raffle. “It’s the responsibility of a business to build a community,” said Adela Jacobson, who runs the Kona Ice of Marin with her husband, Corey. 

Arianne, “The Computer Lady at the Chamber of Commerce,” oversaw the event this year. It was her first time hosting the Jazz Festival, but she felt compelled to keep the event alive. “When something’s been around for 38 years, we couldn’t let it disappear.” The event being held Father’s Day weekend was also significant for Arianne. “Last year’s festival was the last event before my father died,” said Arianne.

 Arianne spent around 200 hours planning the event, and she wasn’t alone. To help her run the concert aspect of the festival, she enlisted the help of Scott Mitchell, the morning host for 93.7 KJZY, a local Jazz station on the radio. Mitchell is committed to supporting local music, and enjoys the “groove of people.” “[local events] help us enjoy the art form and keep it alive,” says Mitchell. “And the festival is a great way to do that.” 

Mayor Harvey was also in attendance, assisting in beer and wine sales for the event. “I love to see the community out and about,” says Harvey. She has volunteered for the Jazz Festival for almost 20 years. Many city council members were volunteering, including Wendy Skillman. Skillman recalled when she volunteered as mayor and would deliver drinks to the guests! 

The event was a great way for the community to come together and support local artists and vendors. The Jazz Festival is not the only free event the Chamber of Commerce puts on, and you can catch many more throughout the summer. Check out cotati.org for dates in the coming months.