Jazz benefit scheduled for homeless

Sonoma County’s Task Force for the Homeless will host its “Art and All That Jazz” annual fundraiser at Paradise Ridge Winery, Santa Rosa, on Oct. 6, from 5:30-10 p.m. with funds going to help more than 3,000 homeless in Sonoma County. This is the 22nd year for this major fundraiser.

Guests can enjoy sweeping views from Paradise Ridge Winery’s Russian River Valley hilltop. For the second year, a special private tour of Marijke’s Grove Outdoor Sculpture Garden is guided by Dr. Walter Byck, Proprietor, at 5 p.m. before the event begins. Reservations are requested.

Before dinner, fine wines and hors d'oeuvres will be offered. A full sit-down dinner will be catered by the Sonoma County Probation Camp Culinary Program. Wines provided by Paradise Ridge and event donors.

Live auction overseas travel packages will be promoted by volunteer auctioneer Lucy Lewand, owner of Camellia Inn in Healdsburg. Jack Tibbetts will emcee. Numerous and diverse silent auction items – sports memorabilia, jewelry, fine wines, photography and more – will be displayed for bidding during the evening.

Two special awards are presented each year to an individual or organization who has made a significant difference in ending homelessness.

This year, the Marijke Byck Spirit of Community Award will be presented to John Lowry for his contributions. Erika Klohe, MSW, will receive the Spirit of Service Award, plus $500 for a non-profit cause of her choice, for her service. Georgia Berland, Task Force Board Member, will present both awards.

Local band The Dorian Mode will entertain guests with their lively improvisation of jazz and blues.

“Every year we can count on our community to raise needed funds to help thousands of our neighbors who are homeless,” executive director Heidi Prottas said.

“The need is still very great. The funds we receive will provide not only help for those in need, but hope for a better life.”

Tickets can be purchased at www.sonomacountyhomeless.org or by calling (707) 575-4494.