JavAmore, Caprara’s Pizzeria hold fundraiser Save Rancho Adobe FPD

Saturday, Aug. 25, from 4 –8 p.m., JavAmore, Caprara’s Pizzeria and other businesses at The Grove Plaza on Main St. Penngrove will host a fundraising event that will feature great food and beverages, a photo booth where visitors can have their picture taken in a variety of firefighting gear, a bounce house, a dunk tank, a bake sale and more. Proceeds will benefit the Committee to Save Rancho Adobe Fire Protection District, the committee who are sponsoring Measure W, which will allow RAFPD to keep all its stations open, add ambulance service, and provide top-quality service for years to come.