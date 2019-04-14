Jaguars crush Cougars

Sports
April 14, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Rancho Cotate defeats Santa Rosa Rain does not stop Credo softball Tech High Reim swimming Rancho ends losing streak Seawolves bow out in round 1 of NCAAs Race to the stars Titans secure division win! Rancho Senior Varsity and Coach Hotaling Parker reaches for a basket Wait, I have it! “To be a Cougar, you have to have a heart of a Warrior” Technology High Game on home turf Credo/Technology volley ball Cardenas makes good use of errors Honoring Tech High Lady Titans 24-hours of Lemons at Sonoma Raceway SSU Smith blocks INDYCAR Showcase Honoring Tech High Lady Titans Phan, player of the year Rancho Cotate High School Tech Titans: A Band of brothers and sisters Youth tennis camp is huge success Lacrosse holds free clinic Sept. 21 Advancing to the next round Anudokem leaps for the basket Technology High Cougars lose grip in final minutes Cougars clash with Cardinals Panthers trounce Cougars A collision bound to happen Not where I wanted it Warriors struggled during semi-finals Warriors and All Star Blue RC Girls’ basketball won invitational A much-needed win RC Cougar fan facing surgery receives outpouring of support Heading for a goal Seschin and Curry watch with interest Scott goes up for a shot Roseland beats Tech High Titans Backhanding very nicely Parking lot rally brings families together A nice tight race Nguyen shows thanks Worden lays it up Heart break for Cougars I am the leader of the pack Rancho graduate signs with Holy Names University Laughlin makes a diving save Senior night for the volleyball team A solar car will be on the track Excitement for new football season  Cougars triumph over Vikings Cougars overcome Pumas Finding victory in defeat Move aside Man of Steel, we’ve got Ironman: Ironman triathlon returns to Sonoma County Getting it over the net Kuhlman watches the orb sail Lady Titan’s vs St. Helena Royals win bronze Cougar Ladies dominated Cougars stumble in overtime Winding up for an out Going for a goal Misi ready for the big hit Great job Lady Titans Sandoval scores against Piner Roby goes high Wildcats beat Seawolves Rancho stumbles against Terra Linda Hayes comes in first Titan’s vs. Anderson Valley Balint, pitcher for the U of Oregon signing autographs Ca. School for the Deaf wins 72-60 RP prepares for opening day Local playing with Ducks Northern California locals round out SCCA Championship Runoffs Rancho girls beat El Molino Shots don’t win the game SSU briefs Titans’ baseball: Learning respect for the game Cross country standouts Mata player of the match 8th Annual John’s march against Stomach Cancer Titans lose to Wildcats SSU Track and Field season opener 15 hits fuel SSUs 11 run victory Scoring the final goal Tech High started a blaze Getting better all the time Cougars fought and lost hard Strong showing at Hornet Invitational 39 years for championship Gryphons advance to semi-finals Seawolves place first Rancho NBL Redwood Champions After the last game of the season Seawolves top Jacks in series final two games Pumas defeat Cougars Credo out on the road next week Seawolves sweep over Cal State East Bay Cougar win breaks 39-year dry spell Finished up with a win Tech High Seniors honored Tam defeats Cougars Tigers sweep it all! Exhibition match brings out the stars Cougars march toward playoffs Cougars finish season with a win Playing the last home game Seawolves earn team ethics and sportsmanship award Rancho beat Ross Valley Cronin is safe Cougars' winning streak continues Tomales defeats Tech High Coyotes bring down Titans Credo stumbles in overtime Gray battles to the hoop Racing begins March 9th Is the ball in there? Roseland Beats Tech High Cougars remain undefeated RCHS girls’ basketball team honored their seniors Cougars rain on Lobos’ parade First year gymnasts come in third Will I do it? Rancho alumnus signs with New York Red Bulls Wildcats beat Cougars Healdsburg takes the win Martinez has a powerful kick Hayman flips it up Tech High doesn’t have enough steam Lambrecht puts on pressure Alfaro makes a hit

Jaguars crush Cougars

  • It's a battle for the ball as Rancho Cotate High School junior, Hallie Tipton, tries to beat out a member of the Windsor High School team in an attempt to get the ball during their game. The teams played against each other Thurs., April 4 at Cougar Stadium and Windsor defeated Rancho 15-10. Rancho's next home game is Thurs, April 18 at 5 pm. Photo by Jane Peleti

By: Joshua Farestveit-Moore
April 12, 2019

The Rancho Cotate Cougars struggled yet ultimately failed to break their losing streak Thurs., April 4 when they lost against the Windsor Jaguars, 15-10, in a league match on their home turf. 

This year has been a rough one for the Cougars. Their loss against the Jaguars left them with a 0-9 record, but despite the losing streak, none of their players looked down about the defeat. Their coach, Mady Smith, was all smiles as she went down the Jaguars’ line shaking hands. The secret? It’s all about celebrating the incremental gains, according to Smith. 

“We’re so close!” Smith said. “It’s been changing. Our team is getting a lot better. We’re like right there before the big break through.” 

And the results were self-evident. The Cougars match against the Jaguars was perhaps the closest the Cougars have come to victory this season. At one point in the fourth quarter they drew within a single point of the Jaguars’ lead. 

It occurred after a failed shot by the Cougars bounced off the edge of the goal post and rolled across the field. The Jaguars swarmed after the ball, but it was the Cougars’ Andrea Acosta who gained possession. She swooped in and scooped it up, flinging it into the net all in one smooth motion. A few minutes later, Acosta assisted another goal by her teammate, Marisa Kilmurray, to bring the Cougars within spitting distance of victory. 

“I feel like we work good as a team. We’re all working better together and we’re getting comfortable. Everyone has perseverance and we lift each other up on bad days,” Acosta said. “It’s going to be a good season.” 

When the Cougars managed to bring their offense to bear it performed admirably, but for the majority of the game the burden lay heavy upon their defense. 

The Cougars’ goalkeeper, Ashley Baccei, stood as the bulwark between the Jaguars and outright victory. It was the frequent penalty shots which gave Baccei the most trouble as they often removed the entirety of her defensive screen. Penalty shots in girls’ lacrosse are easy to trigger. There are stringent rules governing how roughly the players can treat each other, and if those rules are violated then the play is reset with a couple yards of space, which is often enough to just grant an open shot on goal. 

In a scene that played out similarly dozens of times through the course of the game, the Jaguars forward, Ashley Mc, charged the goal. Cougar defenders moved to block, but in the scrum around the goal box they triggered a penalty. Mc lined up and took the shot. Baccei flicked her net to the side and deflected the ball off the rim. It flew off over the net and out of bounds. 

Often Baccei stopped these penalty shots, but enough got through in the fourth quarter to erode the Cougars’ momentum. The Cougars closed out five points behind, adding another loss to their record. 

“Ground balls. We just didn’t get to ground balls and didn’t catch the clears. That’s it. Ground balls win games,” Smith said.

Yet all was not lost for the Cougars. Their chance to break the streak comes April 18 when they face off against Sonoma Academy.