It’s the time of year for fall curbside cleanup

The leaves are falling, the seasons are changing and now is a great time to properly dispose of any built-up clutter before the holidays. Recology Sonoma Marin will be performing a curbside cleanup event the week of Oct. 14 – 18. Residential customers may place items at the curb by 6 a.m. on your regularly scheduled service day. All items (excluding appliances & furniture) must weigh less than 60 pounds. Yard trimmings must be bundled. Each residence is allowed:

14 bags, boxes, or cans of refuse OR,

7 bags, boxes, or cans of refuse AND 1 bulky item OR,

2 bulky items

To schedule a pickup for bulky items (including appliances, furniture and carpet), call Recology at (800) 243-0291). Freon containing appliances like refrigerators and freezers will be charged a $30 fee. Visit recology.com for more information.