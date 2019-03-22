It’s spring and kittens are popping

Kids & Pets
March 22, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Want something cuddly, attend the Bunfest 2019 Monte Vista Elementary-Being responsible Fires, floods, mudslides oh my! Monte Vista Elementary-Student builders for March 5 Bark After Dark benefit a great success Penngrove Elementary- Life skills for Feb. 27 Black is beautiful! A visit to Thomas Page Academy Monte Vista Elementary Student Builders-2018 Dictionary mania Bark after Dark is coming Nov. 3 John Reed Elementary Positive Office Referral recipients Penngrove Elementary - Life skill awards for Feb. 20 Monte Vista School Student Builders for October 2 Rancho Cotate High School Recognition of Curiosity for the month of October Obese pets are not cute Hahn Elementary School Monte Vista Walk-a-thon The Richard Crane School Cougar Cub Character Assembly students November 5 Planning for our pets John Reed Elementary-Positive behavior winners for Feb. 26 John Reed Elementary School A beloved dog, a stolen car and...a happy ending Broken legs in cats very costly Furry fire victims John Reed Elementary- Honor roll 2018-pets in review Finding strays out of Sonoma County Hahn Elementary Life skills for the month of Feb. Penngrove Elementary School A lifetime commitment Hahn Elementary Life skills awards - October, 2018 Are you ready for Thanksgiving? John Reed Elementary- Positive behavior for Dec. 12 Monte Vista School-second grade celebrates the holidays The Richard Crane School Cougar Cub Character Assembly- Jan. 14 Hahn Elementary-Life skills for November Richard Crane Elementary Cougar Cub Character Expectation award winners for the week of Feb. 25 Young kittens are lots of work RCHS awards for Kindness the month of October Penngrove Elementary Life skills awards- Oct. 24 Helping out in Paradise “Mary did you know?” Monte Vista Elementary- Student builders for Dec. 18 Your help is needed when we offer generous programs John Reed Elementary-Positive Behavior winners for January Tale of Cooper Disaster preparedness for our pets CPI offers support University Elementary School Rohnert Park tree lighting ceremony Long-term residents need a home University Elementary School -Life skill award for responsibility The Richard Crane School Cougar Cub Character Assembly- Dec. 10 Penngrove Elementary School-Life skills A Happy reunion Monte Vista-Student builders for Feb. 19 Monte Vista School Sept. 18 Free-roaming cats – is it safe Living with multiple pets Monte Vista School Student Builders for Dec. 4 Holiday happiness and mishaps Penngrove Elementary-Life skills for Dec. 12 Monte Vista Elementary- Student Builders for Jan. 8 Monte Vista Elementary School - Student builders for Jan. 22 Penngrove Elementary-Life skills for Feb. 6 Penngrove Elementary-Life skills for Feb. 13 Richard Crane School for Sept. 17 Penngrove School - For the life skills of gratefulness Thomas Page Middle School - Principal honor roll Penngrove Elementary TSA selecting more floppy-eared dogs University Elementary - Creativity Life skill awards for Jan Silver Paws times two University Elementary-Feb. Life skill awards for Creativity University Elementary for September Rancho Cotate High School Students for the month of Nov. Thomas Page Elementary School - Lifeskill awards Prepare pets for better grooming visits Rohnert Park municipal code update Rancho Cotate High School Achievement award for January Penngrove Elementary for Sept. 12 Hahn Elementary School - Life skills for Nov. 2018 Girls, it is time to make changes and be empowered Monte Vista Elementary-Student builders for Feb. Visiting Cape Town SPCA John Reed School Positive behavior winners for Nov. 27 Thomas Page Academy Respect, Integrity, Service and Endurance awards Step up your kids’ STEM skills Taking work on vacation John Reed Elementary- Positive behavior winners for Jan. 22. Monte Vista Elementary-Student Builders for Sept 4 Penngrove School Lifeskill award for Sept. 5 Penngrove Elementary - Lifeskill Award for Aug. 31 Teacher Amy Miller is wrapped up Some assembly required: Putting together the pieces of your rescue pet University Elementary School life skill awards for the month of August Penngrove Elementary Lifeskill winners for the week of Aug. 22 John Reed positive behavior winners for Aug. 28 Happy Birthday Small dog syndrome: When predators are also prey Richard Crane School walk-a-thon Hope unleashed for pets with cancer Penngrove School Aug. 8 Richard Crane School Cougar Cub Character Assembly students for Aug. 20 Penngrove School for Aug. 15 Penngrove Elementary Lifeskill award winners for Aug. 1 Rescuing Pitbulls: When myths affect reality Try attending Sonoma County VegFest Aug. 18 “Stuff the truck” Time to get immunized before school starts 5 tips for bringing your pet to work this summer School bus safety 101 Living with a 3-legged dog is not easy Can we can clear the shelter?

It’s spring and kittens are popping

By: Mickey Zeldes
March 22, 2019

It’s staying light later and the temperature is rising – Spring is definitely on the way.  And along with spring comes…. kittens!  In the past couple of weeks Forgotten Felines, our county’s TNR, (trap, neuter and release) organization, has said that half of all the female cats at their weekly spay/neuter clinic have been in heat; the other half are either pregnant or nursing!  

This is important for anyone who has started feeding a stray since last year.  Although kittens are adorable, you have to ask yourself, “Do I really want to feed and care for three to seven more cats?”  Either way you answer, the only responsible thing to do is to have your stray fixed! If you do want to care for more, there are plenty of cats already in the shelter system that need you, so no worries there.  

It’s important to fix both the males and the females.  One intact male can impregnate an untold (has anyone counted?) number of females assuming there was an ample supply of intact females available.  They also get into fights and roam further looking for females so more often end up lost or as road kill.  If left intact, one female can be responsible for over 4,000 offspring in just seven years depending on how conservative you are in the number of litters she has each year.  4,000 being on the low end – that number assumes just one litter per female each year and only four kittens per litter.  We know that a single female can have up to three litters in a year and we just heard about a female that gave birth to seven kittens!  

Did you also know that a female can start reproducing as young as five months old!  Last year’s babies are ready to start making their own, right about…now!  So if you’ve acquired a kitten since last summer it’s definitely time to get him or her in to be altered.  Thank goodness for our monthly Fix-it Clinics.  

We offer residents of Rohnert Park and Cotati (inside the city limits) FREE cat spays and neuters.  Included in this offer are vaccinations and a microchip.  The only thing you have to pay is $18 for a cat license (Rohnert Park residents only).  Not only will your cat be fixed, vaccinated, de-flea’d and implanted with permanent identification – they will be legal with their required license tag!  That’s quite a deal so call now for an appointment – 588-3531.  This line is a message only and is monitored by a volunteer so you should get a call back within a couple days.  Be sure to mention if you think your cat may be pregnant (is she looking a little heavier than she was just a couple weeks ago?) as these cats are given priority in scheduling.

 If the cat you are feeding is feral (still wild), you would be better off using Forgotten Felines weekly spay/neuter clinic that is set-up specifically to handle cats in traps.  Call them directly to schedule at 576-7999 or by filling out a contact form on their website; www.forgottenfelines.com.  

Either way there is a low-cost option available to you to help end cat over-population in our area.  As the saying goes, “If you feed a stray, then neuter and spay!”  Do it now before you are in over your head with unwanted kittens!

Upcoming Events

Third Annual Sonoma County Bunfest! – Sat., March 30, 11-3 p.m., at the RP Community Center.  Free admission gets you great speakers about bunny care and health, adorable rabbits to meet, rabbit supplies and toys for sale, raffle items and more.  New this year – a family activity center!  Details available at sonomacountybunfest.com

“Get Them Back Home” Campaign – Every lost pet should have a way to get back home.  FREE pet ID tag and a back-up microchip are available to all residents of Rohnert Park and Cotati.  No appointment necessary, just come by the shelter during our regular open hours: Wed. 1-6:30; Thurs.-Fri.-Sat. 1-5:30; Sun. 1-4:30.

Fix-it Clinics – Free spay and neuters for cats; and $60 dog surgeries (up to 80 lbs.) for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents.  Call 588-3531 for an appointment. 

Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.