Meilani Melton Porter, junior and Faith Harvey, senior at Rancho Cotate High School, both go up for the block during their game against Petaluma High School. The teams played against each other in the new TAG building Thurs., Aug. 22. After three hard fought games, Petaluma took home the win. Rancho’s next home game is Thurs., Aug. 27 against Middleton High School at 6 p.m.

Photo by Jane Peleti