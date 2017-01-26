‘Island of Glass’ another winner for Roberts

By: Berniece Owen

Nora Roberts published her first book in 1981. It was a romance novel for Silhouette Publishing called “Irish Thoroughbred.” In the decades since she has produced more than 200 books, and she is probably the best known and most popular writer of modern romances ever. Sometimes it seems as though every new book published claims to be written by a No. 1 New York Times Best-Selling author. Nora Roberts really is, and deservedly so.

Since that first book she has continued to feature strong Irish characters in many of her stories. “Island of Glass” is no exception. Roberts uses an Irish wizard, an Irish time traveler and an immortal Irish warrior to join with three special women in the search for three powerful and enchanted stars. “Island of Glass” features the warrior in this final volume of the trilogy, but every character plays an important role and every character reaches a satisfying and successful high point in his or her life. This is a romance after all, and happy endings are inevitable.

Roberts’ skill in telling the story is what has kept her name in the forefront of romance writers for the last 36 years. She blends myth and modern reality with natural dialog and action that makes for can’t-put-it-down reading. Descriptions of places where the action takes place are vivid and real – in this case County Clare, Ireland. Previous volumes in the trilogy are set in the Mediterranean.

The villain of the story is a centuries-old witch who resembles the evil characters in many legends and stories. She uses her powers to enchant an already-bad man and turn him into a tool to serve as her minion along with a huge flock of wicked black birds. Think James Bond-style creepiness and Walt Disney-style bad women. Throw in the Wicked Witch of the West with her flying monkeys, and you get the idea.

Roberts’ good guys (and gals) form a united band of guardians to do battle with the evil witch to find and protect the enchanted stars. Each woman has her own special strength to contribute to the battle as do the men.

Roberts’ talent lies in her ability to make fantastic characters believable and likeable within a story-line that embodies the best of family relationships and friendships. At the same time she keeps her heroes grounded in practical, day-to-day chores to be shared, like cooking and laundry.

Roberts’ brand of romance includes intimate scenes between the sets of lovers who will share the journey to the Island of Glass and the battle to protect the island and the stars. In fact she has been a leader in opening up romance to sex in her long career. Her characters have human relationships in the context of fantastical experiences with mythical creatures. And she makes the story and the relationships take place in carefully drawn, historically accurate settings.

Altogether, good reading.

Berniece Owen is a retired librarian and an avid reader. After graduating from the University of South Dakota, she went to the University of Southern California to get her Masters in Library Science. She spent six retirement years in McMinnville, Oregon, before moving to Rohnert Park.