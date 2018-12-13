Is your Carbon Monoxide detector chirping?

In 2011, California required every home to have a working Carbon Monoxide detector. Did you know Carbon Monoxide detectors expire? Unlike regular smoke detectors, Carbon Monoxide detectors usually last around seven years. The sensor naturally degrades and must be replaced. Carbon Monoxide is an odorless, colorless, and tasteless gas.

“Beat the Beep” by replacing your Carbon Monoxide alarm now if it is nearing its expiration date. Not sure, check the manufactured date on the back of your detector. Also on the back you will usually find a sticker that lets you know what the different beeps or chirps mean. Prior to calling 9-1-1, or your local fire department, take a moment to figure out why your detector is beeping. Generally, intermittent non-continuous beeps mean you need to change your batteries or your detector has expired and needs to be replaced. If you have symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning or an emergency exists always call for emergency services to respond and go outside to fresh air.

Submitted by RP Safety Department