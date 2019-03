The Rancho Cotati Youth Lacrosse Club had another round of games Sat, March 10 at Cougar Stadium. Goalie, Henry Perkett, of the boy’s U10 team, protects the goal area as a member of the Santa Rosa Steelheads is attempting to score a goal. The teams played against each other Sat, March 9. Rancho defeated Santa Rosa 9-6.

Photo by Jane Peleti