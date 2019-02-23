Is Juuling the new norm?

News
February 23, 2019
By: Irene Hilsendager
February 22, 2019

While driving home from work one day, I noticed two cars ahead of me that had smoke (what I thought was smoke) coming out of all four windows of each car. This alarmed me as I thought that both cars were on fire. 

After checking with some of the younger crowd I was told it is juuling. Another new word to look up and discovered it was a new type of e-cigarette called juul. It has become so popular that some figures say it is about 68 percent of the $2 billion e-cigarette market. Juuling is now very common among teenagers and even at school. The juul is very popular among children and young adults because of the very sleek designs. The tobacco companies have manufactured liquid-filled cartridges that come in many flavors and its ability to be recharged on a laptop or wall charger within just one short hour.

Many medical professionals are greatly concerned because, as I was told, juul delivers a higher concentrations of nicotine than any other e-cigarettes. As we all know, nicotine is highly addictive but has been proven that it is toxic to fetuses and is known to impair brain and lung development if used during the growing up period of their life. Juuling is not taking the place of cigarette smoking but rather really encouraging it. 

Since juuls are small and rightly so, resemble a USB drive so they can be easily hidden and used in many settings, especially classrooms. School officials across the nation are finding students juuling when their backs are turned. The students can take a hit, blow the odorless puff of smoke into their jacket or backpack and continue with their school work in a matter of seconds. Juuling is very dangerous as middle and high school students become addicted to nicotine at a very high rate. 

Juul is a threat to teens because of its patented formula of nicotine. While other brands use a modified form called freebase nicotine, juuls uses nicotine salts that more closely resemble the natural structure of nicotine found in tobacco leaves and makes it more readily absorbed in the bloodstream and makes the vapor not so harsh. The amount of nicotine in one juul pod has the equivalency of a pack of cigarettes. Juul pods also contain a greater amount of benzoic acid. According to the Center for Disease Control benzoic acid is known to cause coughs, sore throat, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting if exposure is constant.

The FDA has been studying the impact of e-cigarettes on public health. A report in 2018 found that there is evidence that suggests that switching from regular cigarettes to e-cigarettes reduces an individual user’s exposure to numerous toxicants and carcinogens. According to the Surgeon General, flavorings such as diacetyl are linked to serious lung disease and e-cigarettes can also contain heavy metals and volatile organic compounds.

While teens believe that vaping is relatively safe, there are many health risks. You can get addicted and the nicotine from Juul gets into teens’ lungs and bloodstream and keeps them coming back for more.

While the legal age for purchasing these products is 18 in some states and 21 in others there are many kids that are ordering them online by simply checking a box to verify they are of legal age. Parents should be vigilant and pay attention to their teen’s online purchases and packages that arrive in the mail.

Juul is easy to use because there are no settings to adjust or control. All that is required is a non-refillable juul pod cartridge that clicks into the top of the juul and contains a nicotine e-liquid formula.    

As with other activities, teenagers like to try new things with their friends and that includes sharing vaping products that friends may have bought. Probably only one factor that could keep juul away from kids is that they don’t come cheap. Inquiring locally, it seems a four-pack of the flavored juul pods costs around $50. Refill pods cost about $16 to $20 for a four-pack.  Propylene blycol which is largely responsible for making your breath look like a cloud of mist is also found in fog machines used in concerts and has been linked to chronic lung problems among stagehands.

Yes, vaping is dangerous to a lot of people.

 