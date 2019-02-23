By: Irene Hilsendager

Sunday, Feb. 17, Nick, owner of the A Downtown Auto, 7883 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati was notified by a Cotati Police officer of hearing some glass shattering and a vehicle on fire at his place of business. Nick, who gives old school service with a cutting edge technology, has had his place of business since 1996 and was dumbfounded and shocked as nothing has ever happened as such in Cotati.

The van is a total loss. The interior of the van is so burned that an accelerant was surely used to actually crisp the inside of the entire vehicle.

Four other cars had the windows broken and it appears a golf club had been used to destroy these vehicles.

Nick says, “Is Cotati being targeted for something; I have no enemies so why was I a victim?”