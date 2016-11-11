Introducing Cotati’s Crafty Ladies

Recently, the "Crafty Ladies" of St. Joseph Church, in Cotati, met to celebrate their seven years of Crafting! This group was formed to gather the church community together for a worthwhile activity making blankets, hats, scarves and other item for people in need. The group encourages people who want to learn to knit or crochet to come and someone will teach them.

Knitting needles, crochet hooks and yarn are supplied to all those who make these projects.

During the seven years 1290 blankets, 1210 hats, 917 scarves and 106 other items have been made and donated to such places as Love in a Shoebox in Rohnert Park, Family Support Center in Santa Rosa, Life Pregnancy Services in Sebastopol, Kaiser Hospital and Sutter Babies in Santa Rosa, Veteran's Home in Yountville and COTS in Petaluma.

The group meets monthly - the third Wednesday (except in December) at !0 a.m. in the Church Hall. All are welcome to come, enjoy a cup of coffee, a snack and join in some fun.

The Crafty Ladies will also have a booth at the St. Joseph Crafter's Faire November 12-13 in the Church Hall. For more information, call 795-3004.