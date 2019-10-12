Lifestyle
October 12, 2019
Interesting facts

October 11, 2019

World’s first speed limit

The world’s first speed limit was established in the United Kingdom in 1861. The Locomotive Act of 1861 set the speed limit on open roads at 10 mph (miles per hour). By 1903 the legal speed limit had gone up to 20 mph.

 

How fast can mosquitos fly?

How fast can a mosquito fly? Truth is, not fast at all. Mosquitoes fly at a blazing speed of… are you ready for this… 1.5 miles per hour! Yeah, you won’t see them setting any speed records anytime soon.

 

She has a full name

The Statue of Liberty, located on Liberty Island in New York Harbor, was a gift from France that was given to the US in 1886. It serves as a symbol of liberty and independence and is known throughout the world. Did you know that the statue has a full name? The full official name of the statue is “Liberty Enlightening the World.”

 

The largest flying bird

Say hello to the Andean Condor, the largest flying bird on Earth. Found in the Andes Mountains of Peru, the condor weighs in at approximately 27 pounds, stands 48 inches tall, and has an amazing wingspan of 14 feet.

 

Jellyfish have no brains

They are brainless! They are also boneless and heartless. Jellyfish also have no central nervous system. Yet they are very dangerous and very poisonous and can kill you instantly.

 

Abraham Lincoln, hot wrestler

Abraham Lincoln, famed President, famed wrestler? That is correct. The 16th President of the United States was also an accomplished wrestler who is in the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. Allegedly he had a record off 299 wins with only one defeat.

 

How big is Lake Superior?

You could combine the water of the remaining four great lakes and Lake Superior is still bigger. Superior is approximately 1,330 feet deep, 350 miles long, and 160 miles wide. It contains enough water to cover the land of both South and North America.

 

Ears keep growing

Human ears never stop growing. Never. Bones and muscle stop, but not cartilage. Cartilage cells divide more as we age. That is why ears and noses continue to grow as we get older and our bodies shrink.

 

President Hoover and the secret language

President Herbert Hoover and his wife Lou Henry spoke their own secret language while they were in the White House. Well, it wasn’t so much a secret language as it was a foreign language. They both were fluent in Chinese and would speak it while in the White House. This was done just in case there were any eavesdroppers looming around.

 

A Greek wedding tradition

There are plenty of wedding traditions that span the globe. Some are done for luck, some to ward off evil spirits, some to bless a new home. The Greeks have a tradition in which the bride will carry a sugar cube in one of her gloves. This is done to ‘sweeten the marriage.’