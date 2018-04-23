Instructor teaches with passion

By: Irene Hilsendager

Bill Hartman, a wood shop teacher at Rancho Cotate High School, has been teaching wood shop with passion for the last 14 years. With tape measure suspenders and a knack for keeping the students occupied, Hartman is the perfect instructor to run the large modern classroom that has a scent of freshly sawed wood.

The students are measuring and again measuring the second time and questions are asked if the arc is right — you can hear the excitement in each students’ voice. Parents should be proud of their children and the respect they show for this instructor.

Hartman was raised down the peninsula but migrated north to Petaluma and attended Sonoma State University.

Eventually he embarked on opening his own business called Forgotten West Wood Products. After a few years, a group went to Hartman and insisted and begged him to accept a position at the Ranch. The group of people were Rotarians and Hartman being a Rotarian, finally caved and accepted the fact that he could teach woodshop at the school.

After 14 years, Hartman still has a passion for woodshop and has brought new ideas into the classroom. He teaches by illustration and not by text books or videos. It is still the old saying, you must start at the bottom and get your hands dirty.

Hartman then decided to check into CTE which is Career Technical Education, an independent nonprofit organization. CTE was founded in 2013 with the purpose of developing a new educational model in Sonoma County. Going into partnership with the government and industry leaders, CTE Foundation gets public and private funding to motivate schools to expand career technical training programs that line up with local economic and workforce development needs.

The goal of CTE is to improve the economic outlook for local youth by investing resources in programs that improve the thought about education and increase the availability of a qualified local workforce and be able to retain high-wage, high demand and high-growth industries in Sonoma County. This model can be applied to students as early as elementary school but at the Ranch it is allocated to juniors and seniors. This group can clearly see the connections between school work and career so they no longer ask how coursework would be applied in real life. The students that enroll in this program are more engaged, more active learners who will graduate at higher rates and are better prepared for the rigors of both college and careers.

In response to the need of the industry, CTE Foundation, SCOE and North Coast Builders, exchange set up the North Bay Construction Corps in February of 2017 to recruit and train students interested in the construction trades which are so desperately needed now in Sonoma County. The 5-month program teaches high school seniors technical and soft skills which are desired by most contractors in a newly hired employee and culminates in a 2-week “Pathway to Paycheck” boot camp where students apply newly acquired skills to a real-world project. Students and industry partners were very satisfied with the program and all of the graduates received multiple job offers. The contractors teach the classes for the boot camp and it is very well known that many will start the camp but only a few will graduate. This camp will weed out the students that do not have the desire to work hard and see the golden ticket at the end of the camp. One such camp, 37 students entered for the training and only seven graduated, but when the seven came to graduation, all were picked to receive excellent jobs with excellent companies. Many of the students feel that sweeping or cleaning toilets is beneath them but always remember: If the boss does it, you also can do it. The boot camp will build confidence and empower the students to keep their heads on straight.

CTE, SCOE and the North Coast Builders Exchange are all non-profit associations that provide service and representation to construction-related firms in Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake and Napa counties. There are programs that will train for just not construction, but fork lift and large machinery such as backhoes and even food and beverage manufacturing careers.

Bill Hartman is the prime example of action, confidence builder, patience and wants to see his students get into different industries where they can make a career for many years to come.