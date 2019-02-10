Injury collision closes Golf Course Dr.

On Feb. 3 at approximately 7:30 p.m., the Rohnert Park Public Safety Dispatch Center received multiple 911 calls reporting an injury collision on Golf Course Dr. near Halcyon Way. Fire Crews arrived within two minutes to find a White Toyota Corolla on the median with a male driver pinned inside. The driver has been identified as 20-year-old Rohnert Park resident, Devante Harris.

With the help of bystanders, the crews were able to remove Harris from the vehicle and begin life saving measures on him until he was ultimately transferred to the ambulance and transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Due to the complexity of the collision as well as the injuries sustained by Harris, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) was summoned to do the investigation.

The initial investigation has shown that Harris was driving east on Golf Course Dr. during the heavy rainfall at the time. He passed several cars at what a witness estimated as 50 MPH, before trying to change lanes on a curve in the road by Hacienda Circle. As Harris changed from the right lane to the left, his car began to slide sideways and then rotate. According to the witness, Harris accelerated and then his car went up on the median for a short time before slamming into a tree on the passenger side. Although speed is a factor in this collision, the approximate speed of Harris’ vehicle is unknown at this time until further collision reconstruction is completed.

Harris was unrestrained during the collision which caused him to strike his head on the passenger window and dash area.

At this time, it is not known if Harris was impaired; however, the investigation is still continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Traffic Unit (707-584-2600) and ask for Officer Justin Thompson or email Traffic@rpcity.org.