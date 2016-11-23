Injured, ailing Cougars move on

By: Dave Williams

RCHS faces tough test next at Oakland’s Bishop O’Dowd

Injury, illness and early game sloppiness were not enough to keep Rancho Cotate High’s football team from advancing to the semifinals of the North Coast Section Div. III playoffs. The Cougars overcame all three to subdue a game over Eureka High squad 29-22 on Friday, Nov. 18, at Cougar Stadium in Rohnert Park.

The Cougars had a few of their key players either not suit up against the Loggers or leave the game because of injury. A number of the players also were stricken with the flu bug, according to Rancho Cotate coach Ed Conroy.

Starting middle linebacker Tanielu Guerrero missed Friday’s game because of a knee injury, while defensive backs Ryan Phillips and Ryan Matteri left the game with injuries.

Through it all, Rancho Cotate persevered and will travel to Oakland on Saturday to face No. 2 seed Bishop O’Dowd, which blanked Encinal 28-0. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Bishop O’Dowd High School. The Dragons enter the game with an 11-1 record and are coached by former Oakland Raiders running back Napoleon Kaufman.

Rancho Cotate would not have even made it to the semifinals had it not been for a nifty 57-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jake Simmons to receiver AJ Vallejos with a little more than 2 minutes remaining in the game.

The Cougars and Loggers were tied at 22-22 when Simmons threw a quick, short pass to Vallejos, who cut back to the outside and sprinted into the end zone untouched. That play served as redemption for Simmons, who had thrown an interception to kill a Cougars’ drive that had reached the Loggers’ 4 midway through the fourth.

“If there’s one thing I learned in my whole life, that’s to keep my head up when I’m in rough positions and that’s what I did there,” Simmons said. “I didn’t think the interception would stop us, and we got the ball back and did what we could do. That’s Cougar football for you.”

Another disturbing trait of Cougar football as of late has been falling behind an inferior opponent early and being forced to play catchup. Friday, the Loggers scored the first two touchdowns for a 14-0 lead before the Cougars snapped out of their funk.

“Once again we came out real slow and weren’t ready mentally and physically in all aspects of the game,” said Simmons, who completed 17 of 27 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns. He also was the Cougars’ leading rusher with 130 yards on 15 carries.

One of the key plays that turned the tide was a fumble recovery by Logan Reese, who had to fill in at cornerback after Phillips left with a shoulder injury. Since Reese recovered the fumble, it seemed only fitting he capped the 51-yard drive with a 14-yard touchdown reception on a bubble screen with 7:50 left in the first half.

Reese struck again on the next drive when he picked off a pass by Loggers’ quarterback Tanner Bell at the 29 and returned it 37 yards to the Eureka’s 34. Simmons scored on a 4-yard run four players later. Simmons also ran in the two-point conversion to give Rancho Cotate a 15-14 lead.

“I saw the hitch and I saw another rout come my way…he (Bell) didn’t throw it so I ran up on the hitch, he threw it to me and I just made a play,” Reese said of his interception. Reese also said the Cougars’ comeback and ability to overcome some setbacks is typical of this team.

“Most of us are sick, a lot of us didn’t practice but we just fought right through it…that’s all you can do,” said Reese, who had two long touchdown passes nullified by penalties on the same drive.

Rancho Cotate extended its lead to 22-14 on its first possession of the second half when Simmons found Jaelen Ward for a 30-yard touchdown, finishing off a six-play, 60-yard drive.

Eureka answered immediately by going 80 yards in nine players (all runs) for a touchdown, a 1-yard run by Sergio Manzo, who finished with 179 yards on 26 carries. Eureka ran the ball down Rancho Cotate’s throat to the tune of 367 yards.

“They’re offense, they’re trying to outnumber you every time,” Rancho Cotate coach Ed Conroy said. “We told our kids you can’t just take on a block, you have to get off a block. If everyone just takes on a block, they’re going to win. Get off and make a tackle and make plays.”

The Cougars and Dragons have one common opponent this season – Saint Mary’s of Albany – which the Cougars beat in the first round of the playoffs 35-28 and which the Dragons defeated 48-7 in the third game of the season.

Bishop O’Dowd is known statewide for its prowess on the basketball court, as it has won nine Northern California championships and one state title. But if this year’s team serves as any type of prelude for the future, Bishop O’Dowd will be the next big name in Northern California football.

The Dragons’ roster features at least eight players who have drawn interest from Div. I schools. One of their starting offensive tackles, Alijah Vera-Tucker (6-foot-4, 290 pounds), already has made a verbal commitment to the University of Southern California. The other tackle, Avery Bilensky (6-3, 295), also is a sought-after recruit.

Other Dragons drawing Div. I interest are free safety Jevon Holland (6-2, 180), cornerback-receiver Je’quari Godfrey (6-2, 180), defensive back Trevor King (5-11, 180), linebacker Nathan Shepart (6-2, 225), defensive end Jordan Jackson (6-3, 230) and tight end Cooper Hagmaier (6-5, 215).