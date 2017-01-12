Information sessions for grad program at SSU

The School of Business and Economics at Sonoma State University (SSU) announced a series of public information sessions regarding the Sonoma MBA for Professionals and Sonoma Executive MBA (EMBA) programs, including the specialized MBA and EMBA in wine business. Public information sessions for professionals interested in a master’s degree will take place Jan. 14, Jan. 17, Feb. 16, Feb. 25, March 28 and April 22 on the SSU campus in Rohnert Park.

"When a prospective student can dialogue with current students, faculty, and alumni, or better yet observe an actual class, the special culture of our programs and quality of our faculty becomes clear. The best way to choose the right program is to learn about the community first-hand, including the skills and tools that students develop to expand their impact on their organizations and communities,” John Stayton, Executive Director of Graduate and Executive Programs said.

The Jan. 14 event will include a luncheon mixer with current Sonoma Executive MBA students. The Feb. 25 session also features a luncheon mixer with students, followed by an opportunity to audit the class, Operations and Supply Chain Management taught by Pat Harper, a professional faculty member and Vice President at Keysight Technologies.