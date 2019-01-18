Influenza activity is increasing throughout California

Health
January 18, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
The long-reaching impact of dementia How to have a better year Resolutions for your oral health  Keep your Medicare costs down When hard things happen The spirit of Alzheimer’s learning Part II Youth, women and dementia Halloween pirate’s gold Fall risks are sometimes simple, yet fatal Cultures differ on what makes a beautiful smile! Natural disaster threats call for preparedness plan to protect seniors The spirit of Alzheimer’s learning  Winter sun safety: What to know about protecting yourself during colder months Recommendations for screen time How to prevent bad breath War on opioids in California Help families make time for seniors during the holiday season Helping seniors with vision and hearing impairments Holiday stress-busters for harried caregivers Tips for living with low vision Improving the state of aging in America Fight flu this season by getting immunized Confirm your preparedness plans for Seniors Did you get your flu shot? If not why not? A message from the heart Using anxiety to your advantage Know your pharmacist… Know your medicine as drug prices will jump in 2019 Senate passes Alzheimer’s and dementia research funding October’s most celebrated event Our Feelings Come From Our Beliefs Making sense of the season for seniors Guilt from holiday eating How to know if you are in danger of compression fractures Psychology Today The Art of Resilience: I Have I Am…I Can The advantage of dental implants Too much of a good thing for seniors and the holidays What families’ caregivers need to know about Un-retiring in a changing economy Coping with the unpredictable life of caregiving Double duty tools: toothbrush and floss Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Amazing results with Arestin Navigating the aging journey Smoke and stress maintenance and recovery How to lower your surgery costs Healthy eating habits can benefit you and your teeth How does the body heal? Apply or renew Covered Ca. Health insurance by Jan. 15 Three gifts you can give yourself Don’t stress, clench or grind! Gratitude and positivity can inspire caregiver self-care What happens to our teeth and gums as we age? Reduce wear and tear As Autumn begins, a reminder flu season can hit seniors hard Cannabis symposium Sept. 19th Osteoporosis, osteonecrosis and dental health How dentistry handles gastric reflux disease Use it or lose it- Muscle mass as you age  Twice a victim Finding a path forward after an accident Use it or lose it- Muscle mass as you age  If it is not broken, don’t fix it! Managing your mental health with or without insurance coverage Why gardening is the most recommended exercise for seniors

Influenza activity is increasing throughout California

January 18, 2019

It’s not too late to get vaccinated.

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced that influenza activity is increasing throughout California. Health officials encourage Californians to get vaccinated.

 “It is important to get vaccinated now if you have not done so already,” said CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Smith. “I encourage everyone six months of age and older to be vaccinated to help protect themselves and others from the dangers of flu.”

Flu activity is occurring throughout every region of the state and above expected levels for this time of year. Although the severity of the flu season cannot yet be determined, Californians should take precautions, including vaccination.

 “Flu activity usually reaches its peak Jan. and Feb., but typically continues to spread through the spring,” said Dr. Smith. “With most of the flu season still to come, it’s not too late to get vaccinated.”

 Each year, the flu causes millions of illnesses, hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations and thousands or sometimes tens of thousands of deaths in the United States.

Common symptoms of the flu include fever or feeling feverish, a cough and/or sore throat, a runny or stuffy nose, chills, fatigue and body aches. Children may also have nausea, vomiting or diarrhea. 

To stop the spread of flu and other respiratory illnesses, CDPH recommends these steps:

• Stay home when sick.

• Cover a cough or sneeze with an elbow or tissue and throw the tissue in the trash.

• Wash hands thoroughly with soap and warm water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

 Californians should contact their health care provider, pharmacy or a clinic about obtaining the flu vaccine. Some local health departments may also offer low- or no-cost flu shots. For more information about the flu, including weekly updates on fly activity, visit the page. To find a vaccine location near you, visit HealthMap Vaccine Finder or go to www.cdph.ca.gov