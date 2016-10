Two Team Penske drivers still have a chance at winning the championship, Simon Pagenaud leads Will Power by 43 points. For the second year in a row, Sonoma Raceway will host the last race of the Indy Car season and will offer double points for the racers. Last year, the double points enabled Scott Dixon (pictured) to come from 47 points behind in his battle with Juan Pablo Montoya to win the championship for the Target Chip Ganassi team. Photo by Cliff Mills