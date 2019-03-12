News Briefs
March 12, 2019
Industrial work death in RP

March 8, 2019

Feb. 27 at 9:57 a.m., Rohnert Park Public Safety and Sonoma Life Support responded to a construction site located at 541 Carlson Ave for a medical call. The caller reported a pedestrian had been hit by a forklift. This construction site is in the initial framing stages of a future apartment complex.

When Rohnert Park Public Safety personnel arrived on scene, they located an unconscious 19-year-old male, identified at Francisco Torres, from Olivehurst, on the ground and not breathing. He was being tended to by bystanders who also happen to be co-workers. Rohnert Park Public Safety and Sonoma Life Support personnel began CPR and within a short amount of time, transported the victim to Memorial hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The initial investigation revealed the victim, a construction worker, was assisting an operator of a large telescopic forklift who was backing up with a load of roof trusses. The operator lost sight of his backer, and inadvertently backed over him. Once the operator of the forklift realized what had happened, he immediately moved the lift and began to render aid to the victim.

Due to the death happening at a construction site, it was classified as an industrial work accident and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was notified. OSHA responded to the scene and is conducting their own investigation.

The Department of Public Safety sends their condolences to the family, friends and coworkers of the victim at this extremely difficult time.

Any questions should be sent to OSHA since they have taken over the scene. Contact: Sgt. Savas (707) 584-2600 or Cmdr. Aaron Johnson (707) 584-2650 Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Refer to Case# RP19-0684