Include vegan dishes when preparing for Thanksgiving

Getting ready for Thanksgiving? Had your meal planned and sent out invitations? Then comes the headache.

People are not shy anymore about stating what they can’t and won’t eat. Cousin Bill is gluten intolerant, Aunt Jane is diabetic, your niece is a vegan and everyone could stand to lose a few pounds. How do you appease everyone and still have a festive meal?

If you prepare healthy vegan food, you can meet most of those requirements and have the added benefits of being environmentally responsible and humane. Trust me, the turkeys will thank you! At the least, incorporate a few vegan dishes so that everyone can have a delicious meal. Here are some suggestions and resources, although Googling “vegan Thanksgiving” came up with 20 million posts. Obviously, I’m not the only person thinking about and writing about this topic.

Most traditional recipes can be made vegan with just a few adjustments. Substitute vegetable stock for chicken stock; rice, almond or soy milk for dairy milk; and vegetable margarine for butter, etc. Those are simple things most people wouldn’t even notice if you didn’t point it out. When you think about it, most of the typical side dishes are vegetables anyway – squash, green beans, mashed potatoes, and cranberries. So if you don’t add any meat, animal fat or broth to them, you already have plenty of delicious food for all to enjoy.

There are several items on the market now that can be featured as a main dish, although someone will surely voice an opinion on the appropriateness of having a fake turkey. Tofurky is a seitan (wheat “meat”) roll with stuffing, Gardein also has a stuffed “turkey” as well as a holiday “roast”, Quorn has a vegetarian (not vegan) Turk’y, Harvest Celebration has a field roast, and Vegetarian Plus has gone all out and has a whole turkey (shaped to look like one and complete with drumsticks). These are all options for those of you who don’t want the work involved in creating your own centerpiece dish.

If you are willing to try your hand at a new recipe, there are many delicious ones to try. One of my favorite cookbooks is The Vegan Table by Colleen Patrick-Goudreau. Don’t want to try a turkey substitute? How about just stuffing a squash with a wild rice recipe? Yum! Everything on this Huffington Post page looks delicious (photos help!): http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2013/11/22/vegan-thanksgiving-recipes_n_2077065.html

It doesn’t take much skill, just a little creativity to make a delicious cruelty-free meal.

For those of you who would rather be surrounded by like-minded vegetarians, there is a vegan potluck on Thanksgiving Day, 3 p.m., at Monroe Hall, 1400 W. College Ave., in Santa Rosa. Details can be obtained at http://www.meetup.com/northbay-vegan/events/234809466/. All are welcome to attend.

Whatever you choose to buy, to make, to go elsewhere and just eat, here’s wishing all of you a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday.

