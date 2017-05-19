Incident at RP Budget Inn ends in death

At around 3:16 p.m. on Friday May 12 the RP Public Safety dispatch received a phone call from a Budget Inn security officer stating that a male in the hotel was acting very strangely and the police should check it out.

Two RPPSO were directed to a room by the security officer where the single white male in his early 40s was behaving oddly and appeared to be in an altered state.

The officers were speaking to the male who insisted that he had been poisoned with chemicals, but did not know by whom or how. Since the man, Branch Wroth, 41 had an outstanding warrant, the two officers attempted to take him into custody but he became combative and resisted their attempts to arrest him. The two officers became involved in a physical altercation with the subject, and one of the officers deployed his Taser.

The officers took Wroth to the ground, and that’s when the subject stopped resisting and became unresponsive. The officers checked for breathing and immediately began CPR. A request went in for a code 3 to respond to the scene but when Emergency Medical Services arrived they were not able to revive him. He was declared dead at the scene.

At the present Rohnert Park Public Safety has requested the Sonoma County Sheriff’s conduct the investigation into this incident pursuant to established Sonoma County Law Enforcement Protocols. The Sheriff’s office will also be working with the District Attorney’s office. The names of the officers have not been released.