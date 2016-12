The inaugural Holiday Parade in Penngrove takes place Sunday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m. on Main Street.

Free family fun in downtown Penngrove (be sure to dress warmly). If you are interested in being in the parade, bring your tractors, big rigs, hay trucks, riding lawn mowers, bicycles, etc. contact Kim at JavAmore Cafe 794-1516.

All must be decorated with lights.