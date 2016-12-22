Will parade in Penngrove grow into another winter tradition?

The inaugural Penngrove Christmas Parade, held Sunday, Dec. 18 on Main Street in Penngrove, proved to be a success as several entrants decorated trucks, motorcycles, tractors and all other forms of transportation. Because of the novelty of this event, only one lane in downtown Penngrove was closed off for the brief but entertaining parade. If this event gets a good turnout next year, it may well be on its way to becoming a must-attend tradition like its parade in the summer, which takes place the first Sunday in July.