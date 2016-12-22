Community
December 22, 2016
Inaugural Penngrove Christmas Parade

  • In what appears to be a miniature in the picture, Santa and the iconic Sonoma County cows are seen on one of the floats in the first Penngrove Christmas Parade. Robert Grant

  • "Frosty the Snowman" was tops on this float in the first Penngrove Christmas Parade, held on Saturday, Dec. 18 on Main Street. Robert Grant

  • Giving new meaning to "sleigh" ride this bunch had a barrel of fun at the first Penngrove Christmas Parade. Robert Grant

  • Santa rode into town for Penngrove's parade on Sunday night and brought along his favorite Teddy Bear for the occasion. Robert Grant

December 23, 2016
Will parade in Penngrove grow into another winter tradition?

The inaugural Penngrove Christmas Parade, held Sunday, Dec. 18 on Main Street in Penngrove, proved to be a success as several entrants decorated trucks, motorcycles, tractors and all other forms of transportation. Because of the novelty of this event, only one lane in downtown Penngrove was closed off for the brief but entertaining parade. If this event gets a good turnout next year, it may well be on its way to becoming a must-attend tradition like its parade in the summer, which takes place the first Sunday in July.