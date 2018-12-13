In Singapore Strait aboard a missile destroyer

Yeoman Second Class Kelly Mossi, from Petaluma, Ca., takes a photograph of a surface contact as a Ship’s Nautical or Otherwise Photographic Interpretation and Examination (SNOOPIE) team member during a straits transit aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106). Stockdale is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Abigayle Lutz)