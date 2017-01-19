In 1967, Brown Act sets standard

By: Irene Hilsendager

Act also promoted good public relations

A city council or other public board or commission exists to aid in the conduct of the people’s business. The law requires that their actions be taken openly and that their deliberations be conducted openly.

The people of the State of California, in delegating authority to their elected officials, do not give these public servants the right to decide what is good for the people to know and what is not good for them to know. The people insist on remaining informed so that they may retain control over the instruments they have created. So states the Ralph M. Brown Act.

Good public relations are not achieved by any public body when they deliberate in secret meetings for fear that the press will pick up some comment that might reflect unfavorably on them.

Good public relations are achieved by conducting businesslike meetings, discussing problems openly so that the community at large may benefit and understand what is going on.

For a city to try to develop “good public relations” for its own sake and to resort to illegal secret meetings to do so is fostering the worst possible type of public image.

`”Personnel” or “executive sessions” are defined by law as legal only if they are used to consider the appointment, employment or consider matters affecting the national security, dismissal of an officer or employee or to hear complaints or charges brought against such officer or employee by another person (unless the accused requests a public hearing).

Any secret meeting held for any purpose other than this is illegal and each member of a legislative body attending such meeting where action is taken in violation of the Brown Act is guilty of a misdemeanor.

“Action taken” is defined as a collective decision made by a majority of the members of a legislative body.

Another provision of the Brown Act requires that each local newspaper of general circulation so requesting be notified in writing at least 24 hours before the time of any special meeting that is called.

The Cotati Council violated this provision recently when a special meeting was called for June 29, 1967 at 8 a.m. No member of any local press was notified. It is not known what was discussed at this secret meeting.

Undoubtedly, being a councilman or board member is often a job of doubtful reward. Most elected officials can be commended for having the best interest of their community at heart and trying to do a good job. However no councilman or other elected official should ever lose sight of the fact that he is an instrument of the people and that the people do not yield their sovereignty to the agencies, which serve them.

This is the first step toward good public relations.

This was in 1967 and many feel it is going on as well with current elected local governing bodies.