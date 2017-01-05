Important benefits of family time together

By: Family Features

(Family Features) With work, school, homework, after school activities, friends and more, there are countless activities that compete for time on the family calendar. Family time, however, can serve as an escape from the demands and deadlines of daily life, and is paramount in building strong relationships.

Family time offers many benefits, including building confidence, creating a stronger emotional bond between family members, improving communication skills, better performance in school and reduced behavioral issues, as well as providing an opportunity to make memories built on fun, laughter and togetherness.

Family bonding

Spending time partaking in everyday family leisure activities has been associated with greater emotional bonding within families. Both “core” leisure activities, such as playing a board game, watching television, gardening or playing outdoors and “balance” activities, which require a greater investment of planning, time and money, such as a family vacation or trip to an amusement park or sporting event, can have a big impact on the overall health of a family, according to research published by the National Council on Family Relations. Simply making it a habit to display interest in the well-being of your family members can lead to mutual respect between parents and children.

Academic performance

Children whose parents spend time with them and take an interest in their education tend to do better in school and complete higher levels of education than those whose parents spent their time at home pursuing their own hobbies, according to a study published on familyfacts.org. Providing essential guidance through studying and assisting with homework, as well as incorporating educational games, can provide children a positive influence, lead to emotional well-being and help them strive for higher levels of educational success as they grow.

Communication skills

Children learn how to behave and communicate by watching their parents interact with each other and others. Family bonding time is a way to model expected behaviors, and spending time together as a family can help parents relate more to their children and open the lines of communication. Spending a few minutes together once everyone is home for the day, whether for dinner or a scheduled family “meeting,” can help families learn to listen to, trust and understand one another.

Risky behavior

On average, adolescents who communicate and spend more time with their families tend to exhibit lower levels of aggression and antisocial behavior than peers with less involved parents, according to familyfacts.org. A closer family relationship has also been linked to reductions in acts of violence, delinquent behavior, substance abuse and tobacco use. Communication and spending time together can help relieve feelings of anxiety or anger and reduce urges to participate in risky behaviors.

Unplug from digital world

Today’s technology-ridden world makes it easy for families to be present but not engaged. When you create a technology-free zone, you eliminate distractions so you can keep the focus on each other. Dedicate time every week to spend as a family without the use of TV, tablets, computers and phones.

Set day each week for family night

It’s easy to get caught up in a busy schedule, which is why consciously setting aside family time is essential. Once it’s set, you may be tempted to turn the open night at home into an invitation to catch up on housework or even just relax. Avoid the temptation and instead look for fun ways to spend that time as a family. Start a puzzle or play a board game. Initiate a DIY project for the house, spend time baking or cooking a meal, or simply sit together and talk about what’s happening in the lives of those who matter most.