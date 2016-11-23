Illegal substance lands RP man in jail

By: Dave Williams

A Rohnert Park man on Thursday was arrested and jailed on drug possession charges after officers from the Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety caught him with nearly $30,000 worth of an illegal substance known as MDMA, which is used to make ecstasy or molly.

Aaron Oleson, 37, was taken into custody by RPDPS officers after retrieving a package mailed from the Netherlands to a business in Rohnert Park. The RPDPS community oriented problem solving team was contacted by the United States Dept. of Homeland Security regarding a package that had been intercepted by U.S. Customs in San Francisco. It had been addressed to an “Aaron Holesen” at a post office box in Rohnert Park. The package contained more than four pounds of MDMA, which was mixed in with plastic toy building blocks.

The package was brought to Rohnert Park by Homeland Security agents on Thursday for a joint operation with Rohnert Park COPS team officers and Rohnert Park detectives. The business where the P.O. box was located was contacted and they worked with officers to set up a controlled delivery of the package in order to identify and arrest the recipient.

Oleson arrived right before 6 p.m. and requested the package as the rightful owner. Olesen was given the package but was stopped in the parking lot and taken into custody.

Olesen was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of sales and transportation of a controlled substance, and he was booked in the Sonoma County Jail where he is being held on $100,000.00 bail.

A search warrant was served on Olesen’s residence in Rohnert Park for additional evidence and an open box of European plastic toy blocks was found in his bedroom that appeared to have drug residue on it.