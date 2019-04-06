“I’ll drink to that”-History April 1992

History
April 6, 2019
By: Irene Hilsendager
April 5, 2019

“We’re not in a drought situation but we’re always in a voluntary water conservation mode,” says Ron Brust, Rohnert Park city engineer. That’s his style: Lays out the comforting news about water supply but then adds a cautionary note. I suspect he’d follow the same practice if he whipped up a delicious chocolate layer cake: “Not bad at all but the icing’s a bit on the gooey side.” In the wake of Feb. rains and the few mild storms of March and April, we talked to Brust to check out the city’s water status. News reports have been advising us that the drought isn’t really over. At least not until the corpulent soprano signs or goes gung ho with the lawn irrigation system.

Brust and his crew oversee 36 wells (We add one, maybe two, wells a year) that tap into the vast underground lake that lies beneath the city. Fears are often raised, every time a housing project is planned or a commercial development rises, that the wells will be sucking dust and panic runs on the bottled water supply in local supermarkets will be the norm.

Not bloody likely. “Sonoma County has never had a problem with water in drought years,” said Brust. Lake Mendocino up near Ukiah and Lake Sonoma behind Warm Springs Dam, near Healdsburg feed the Petaluma Aqueduct and the Russian River-Cotati Intertie. Both pipelines run through RP and Cotati and each city can tap into the aqueduct when needed. Novato also uses Sonoma County water but the rest of Marin relies on its own reservoirs. A refusal by voters to allow the Marin Municipal Water District to pipe in Sonoma County water led to real drought problems down there until just this spring.

Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.