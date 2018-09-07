INDYCAR Showcase

By: Cliff Mills

September 14th to the 16th will showcase the INDYCAR series at Sonoma Raceway for the last time in the foreseeable future. The race this year at Sonoma Raceway will crown the series champion with four drivers mathematically in the hunt for the title. Scott Dixon leads the points with a 29- point lead over Nevada City native Alexander Rossi followed in the points by Will Power with Penske teammate and reigning champion Josef Newgarden tied at 87 points behind. This race will award double points so any of the 4 drivers can come out of the weekend the champion. Rossi is the only driver of the 4 contenders that has yet to win a title in INDYCAR racing.

