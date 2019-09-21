And just like that, Geovanny “Geo” Ortiz, makes an interception during the Rohnert Park Warriors Jr. Midget game against the Ukiah Lions to help them defeat the Lions 22-0. The Warrior youth football and cheer program hosted the Ukiah Lions on Sun, Sept. 8 at Cougar Stadium. The Mitey Mite team was defeated 38-0, the Jr. Pee Wee team was defeated 19-7 and the PeeWee team defeated the Lions 22-0. The Warriors have a bye weekend this coming weekend and will host the Napa Saints Sept. 22. Photo by Jane Peleti